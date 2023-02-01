Youth, who attacked Munnar student with sickle, arrested

Munnar: A youngster, who attacked a 21-year-old student with a sickle on Tuesday afternoon, was arrested from Palakkad on Wednesday.

Alvin, who was absconding after attacking 21-year-old teacher training course student Princy, was arrested early morning, said police.

The incident happened at 5 pm on Tuesday at a deserted section of the Nallatanni road in Munnar while Princy, a native of Kozhippara in Palakkad, was returning to the hostel from her institute.

Princy has been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Tata Tea Hospital and her condition is stated to be serious. She has deep cuts on her left ear and cheek, just above her neck.

She is a first-year student of the Government Teacher Training Institute (TTI).

The cops have intensified the search for the absconding accused, identified as Alvin.

Alvin carried a sickle and waited at a secluded place while Princy was returning from college before hacking her with the weapon. He then fled from the spot.

She lay in a pool of blood and it was passers-by who rushed her to the hospital.

The accused Alvin was a friend and neighbour of Princy. However, she ended her friendship with Alvin due to his bad conduct, police stated.