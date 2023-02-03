Film producer absconding over sexual assault case arrested

Kochi: The Ernakulam Central Police have arrested film producer Martin Sebastian, 57, in a sexual assault case. A native of Thrissur, Martin is also an accused in the controversial investment fraud in which money was mobilised for projects on goat, teak and mangium farms.

The accused, currently residing at a flat on Marine Drive, was arrested on the basis of a complaint by a woman from Thrissur.

By promising opportunities in films and under the pretext of marriage, the woman was taken to various places and sexually assaulted, according to the complaint. She also suffered physical assault several times.

The accused, who had been hiding for a month, obtained anticipatory bail from the High Court and appeared before the probe officer, as per the court directive. After two days of questioning, the arrest was recorded on Thursday. The accused was also taken to a luxury hotel in Ernakulam for evidence collection.

Martin is also an accused in the sensational 1996 Suryanelli case on the abuse of a teen girl by scores of men.

As per the complaint the woman had been sexually abused by the accused between 2000 to 2002 after she was lured on the pretext of opportunities in films. He even promised to marry her while claiming he was estranged from his wife. The woman was taken to Mumbai, Bengaluru, Wayanad and Ernakulam and assaulted, as per the case.