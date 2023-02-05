Javadekar ticks off BJP Kerala leaders, announces four party programmes in state

Kochi: BJP’s Member of Parliament Prakash Javadekar, who is the ‘in-charge’ of the party in Kerala, has criticized the state unit for not following the instructions of the national leadership.

Speaking at a state committee meeting of the BJP in Kochi on Saturday, Javadekar also announced four programmes in Kerala to widen the base of the party in the state.

The first programme is a 10 km walk led by state president K Surendran and mass contact initiative in each of the 20 Lok Sabha constituencies in Kerala. The second is a meeting of ex-service personnel in Kozhikode where one lakh participants are expected. The third programme is a women’s meeting of Kudumbashree members, Asha workers and post office sevikas in Thiruvananthapuram. The fourth event planned by the BJP in Kerala is a get-together of youths who are fans of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kochi.

The walk by Surendan will take place during April-May, while the other three programmes are planned in March this year.

Javadekar claimed in his speech that the BJP would win five Lok Sabha seats in Kerala in the next Lok Sabha election. He also felt that translators of his speech in Kerala did not do justice to the original words. Javadekar continued his speech in English without a translation.

State party chief Surendran and Metro Man E Sreedharan were among the others who spoke at the meeting.