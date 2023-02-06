Malayalam
Former Kerala chief minister Oommen Chandy hospitalised

Onmanorama Staff
Published: February 06, 2023 08:21 PM IST
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: Former chief minister of Kerala, Oommen Chandy has been admitted to a private hospital at Neyyattinkara here.

On Sunday, the veteran Congress leader refuted the allegation of denial of treatment.

In a live video relayed by his son, Chandy Oommen, the 79-year-old said his family and party have ensured quality medical facilities for him.

Chandy said he was fully satisfied with the treatment. There are no shortcomings in the facilities, he said before adding that he was pained by the need to clarify.

In the video, Chandy said he would enquire about the allegation and share the details later.

