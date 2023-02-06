Kerala HC refuses to stay FIR against advocate Saiby Jose in bribery case

The Kerala High Court on Monday refused to stay the FIR registered against the Kerala High Court Advocates Association President Saiby Jose, over allegations that he collected money from clients under the pretext of bribing High Court judges to get favourable verdicts.

A bench of Justice Kauser Edappagath asked the petitioner's counsel why Saiby was in a hurry and why couldn't he face an investigation.

"The allegations on the face of it are very serious. It is something that is maligning the entire justice delivery system", the bench observed orally.

"You are an officer of this court and an office bearer of a responsible institution... It is also your responsibility to prove your innocence and remove the shadow that has been cast on the entire justice delivery system," the bench added.

The petitioner's counsel submitted to the court that his client was not looking to run away, but that the complainant was the commissioner of police.

Even going by your plea, a preliminary inquiry was conducted by the High Court Vigilance and then by the Police and the Police thought it necessary to register the FIR. A further probe has started and on the very next day, you rush to court" it questioned, and said the plea was a premature one.

Directing the prosecution to get instructions in the matter, the court posted the case to next week.

(With inputs from Live Law)