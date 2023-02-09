Biological mother of infant in fake birth certificate case abroad

Kalamassery/Kakkanad: The police have found that the biological mother of the baby, whose birth certificate was forged for an illegal adoption, is abroad.

The police have recorded the statements from officials of the Government Medical College Hospital in connection with the case. They also collected the CCTV visuals from the medical college. The police have also sought information from members of the music troupe who have contacts with Anoop Kumar of Tripunithura who has been taking care of the child.

Meanwhile, CCTV visuals of Anoop Kumar arriving at the medical college on January 21 and meeting the administrative assistant Anil Kumar have been found.

The Child Welfare Committee (CWC) has issued directions to the district child protection officer (DCPO) for ensuring the child’s care. The police have not registered a case for illegally handing over the child to another person. At present, the purview of the investigation is limited to the two cases registered by the Kalamassery police in connection with the forging of the fake birth certificate.

In the meantime, AN Rahana, birth and death registration kiosk assistant, who is accused in the case, has submitted a petition to the Director General of Police naming as respondents, officials including the Government Medical College Superintendent, Ganesh Mohan, over the fake birth certificate forgery case. Rahana has also filed a new petition with the Kalamassery police, demanding that the investigation should be carried out by including another employee of the hospital’s medical records section as an accused.

Anil Kumar, birth and death registration kiosk assistant AN Rahana, and the couple who have been taking care of the child, who are all accused in the case of fake birth certificate forgery, are absconding.