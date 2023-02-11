Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Tribal youth upset over theft allegation dies by suicide at Kozhikode MCH

Onmanorama Staff
Published: February 11, 2023 07:03 PM IST
leela vishwanathan
Viswanathan's mother-in-law Leela talking to the media; Viswanathan. Photo: Manorama News
Topic | Kozhikode

Kozhikode: A tribal youth was found hanging from a tree on the premises of Kozhikode Medical College Hospital on Saturday. 

The deceased is Viswanathan (46) of Paravayal Colony, Kalpetta, Wayanad. According to his kin, Viswanathan hung himself after being accused of theft by the hospital staff.

Viswanathan had come to the hospital to be with his wife Bindu, who was admitted for delivery. His mother-in-law, Leela, alleged that the hospital staff physically assaulted him after accusing him of stealing money and a mobile phone from the hospital.

RELATED ARTICLES

"They tortured him despite his pleading that he had done nothing wrong," said Leela.

Being accused of theft upset Viswanathan and he went missing soon after the incident, but only to be found dead later.

His family has demanded an inquiry into the death.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.