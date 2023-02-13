Muslim League MLA Dr MK Muneer calls transgender pregnancy hollow

Indian Union Muslim League MLA Dr MK Muneer has said transgender pregnancy is a hollow concept.

Muneer, while speaking at the Wisdom Islamic Conference in Kozhikode on Sunday, was referring to the birth of a child to transgender couple Ziya Paval and Zahhad Fazil.

Zahhad, who identifies as a transman, had stalled hormone therapy to conceive, and on February 8, delivered through Caesarean section at the Medical College Hospital in Kozhikode.

The childbirth was widely celebrated with Kerala's Minister for Social Justice, R Bindu, appealing to the public to break away from the traditional idea of a family.

Muneer has claimed that those who believe that a transman delivered a child 'are living in a fool's paradise'. He said the idea of gender neutrality threatens to create division in society.

"How can a man deliver a child? A woman wanted to become a man so her breasts were chopped off, but her womb remained. She delivers but is unable to breastfeed. On the outside, even as the person declares that she is now a man, the presence of a womb proves that she is still a woman," Muneer said.

The Koduvally MLA said a homosexual couple can never conceive. "So the claim that a transman delivered a baby is hollow, the baby was born to a woman," Muneer said.