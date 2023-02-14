Kerala Govt mulls new leave guidelines to curb unauthorised absence by staff

Thiruvananthapuram: Apparently chastened after a mass leave by the staff at the Konni Taluk Office, the Kerala Government plans to issue guidelines for granting leave to its employees. The Revenue Department is preparing to issue guidelines on what percentage of employees can be given a day off and thus curb the tendency to take leave without prior sanction. A meeting of the Revenue Secretariat to be held on Thursday will consider the proposal.

There is no specific rule on how many employees can be given leave in a day. As every office has different sections, sectional guidelines on leaves are likely.

The Revenue Department will issue guidelines in consultation with the Commissioner of Land Revenue. The matter will be discussed with the Chief Secretary and the Chief Minister.

It is the Revenue Department more than any other government agency that frequently engages directly with the public. This explains the furore over the absence of a large number of employees at the Konni Taluk Office which comes under the Revenue Department. Here 35 out of the 60 employees didn't turn up on a recent working day and instead went for an excursion to Munnar. On receiving a complaint in this regard, Konni legislator K U Jenish Kumar rrived at the office and inspected the attendance register.

If the Revenue Department issues the guidelines, other departments that interact with the people too may follow suit.