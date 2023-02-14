KSRTC salaries to be proportional to revenue, Rs 240cr monthly target

Thiruvananthapuram: The management of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has framed a unique arrangement for the payment of salaries as a way out of the recurring struggle to disburse them on time.

The Corporation has now decided to pay salary in proportion to the revenue target realised every month.

Employees will be paid the whole salary on the 5th of every month if they realise 100 per cent of their target. If only 80 per cent target is achieved, a commensurate amount will be deposited in their accounts on the 5th.

Transport Minister Antony Raju said that the Corporation will decide a target after considering the the number of crew. The bus-employee ratio will be crucial in determining the targets.

Meanwhile, the trade unions have stated that the new arrangement is in violation of the labour laws in this country.

The Kerala High Court had recently instructed the Corporation to pay last month's salary to its employees by Wednesday, Feb 15. The court also observed that the enterprise should consider closing down if its unable to pay its employees.

The Finance Department had allowed a sum of Rs 30 crore to the public transporter for paying salaries. In all Rs 60 crore is required to fully settle the salary dues.

For timely payment, the Corporation will have to achieve a revenue of Rs 240 crore every month. Though Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had assured the salaries would be paid before the 5th of every month, it did not work out.