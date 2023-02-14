Govt hosp in Wayanad rejects equipment sponsored by Rahul Gandhi for dialysis centre, faces probe

Kalpetta: Wandoor Taluk hospital authorities are facing a probe into the allegation that they rejected equipment, purchased with the funds allocated by Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi, to set up a dialysis centre there.



It is alleged that hospital authorities, and refused the equipment claiming a lack of facilities.

Wandoor block panchayat has announced an inquiry into the rejection of equipment worth lakhs without consultation. The governing body said that action will be taken as soon as the report is received.

The equipment, including the ICU bed, which came in a container from Delhi, were sent back. Rs 50 lakh was allotted by Rahul Gandhi. The equipment was returned without informing the block panchayat, the hospital management committee (HMC), or the MLA.

Block panchayat president N A Mubarak, on Monday held a meeting with the medical officer and the officials of the taluk hospital. "The medical officer told me that equipment can be accepted only if all the facilities are prepared," he said.

However, members of all political parties, who are part of the management committee opposed the medical officer's stance. It was alleged that the hospital authorities were trying to block the dialysis centre, which is beneficial to many kidney disease patients.

Following strong protests, three HMC members were tasked to inquire into the actions of the Medical Officer of Taluk Hospital and concerned officials and submit a report by February 17. "Further action will be taken as soon as we get their report," Mubarak said.