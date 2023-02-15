Oommen Chandy's condition stable, started immunotherapy: Hospital

Bengaluru: Former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy's health condition is currently stable and he is recovering well, the private hospital where he is undergoing treatment said on Tuesday.

The hospital has started immunotherapy in the first phase of his treatment. The senior Congress leader was airlifted to Bengaluru from Kerala on Sunday.

"The Honorable Former Chief Minister of Kerala, Mr. Oommen Chandy's health condition is currently stable and recovering well. Chandy was diagnosed with throat cancer for which he is under treatment currently. After a comprehensive evaluation, our team of expert oncologists has determined that immunotherapy will be the best course of initial treatment and we will reevaluate him shortly based on the outcomes," HCG Cancer Hospital said in a statement.

Stating that he is being treated by an expert team of oncologists and with the best supportive medical care, nutrition, and rehabilitation, it said, the hospital's senior medical team, including oncologists, surgeons, pathologists, genomic experts, and radiologists, have developed a customised treatment plan for better and improved outcomes.

Oommen Chandy, while being transferred from Thiruvananthapuram to Bengaluru for treatment. Daughter Achu Oommen is seen beside him. Photo: Manorama

Chandy has not been keeping well since 2019. He was taken to Germany a few months ago after his throat-related ailment aggravated.

Chandy, who represents Puthuppally constituency in the State Assembly since 1970, was Chief Minister of Kerala twice.

(With PTI inputs.)