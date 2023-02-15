Pinarayi, family tried to 'sell Kerala completely': Swapna Suresh

Bengaluru: Gold-smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh told media here on Wednesday that Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, his wife Kamala and daughter Veena tried to "sell the State completely."

Her comments came on the same day when the chief minister's former private secretary M Sivasankar was produced in a court after his arrest in the Life Mission case.

Swapna said Sivasankar was arrested based on the evidence she provided. She claims ED is on the right track, but added that the agency should also question CM Raveendran to get more details.

"All the big fish involved in the case will be caught. CM's confidential private secretary CM Raveendran should also be questioned," Swapna said.

Sivasanker, who retired from service in January this year, is now named the fifth accused in the Life Mission case and he was produced before ED on Wednesday morning.