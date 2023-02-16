KSEB yet to recover arrears of Rs 3,000 cr, over one-third due from public sector

Kochi: The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) which has imposed a hike in the power tariff on consumers citing losses is yet to collect arrears amounting to Rs 3,000 crore. The amount increases systematically each year.

According to estimates of the board, the amount that was due as electricity charges from different sectors was Rs. 2,981.16 crore till September 31, 2022. The arrears as on March 31, 2022, were Rs. 2,788.89 crore, marking an increase of Rs. 192.27 crore over six months.

Without taking any steps to collect the arrears, the board submitted an application before the Electricity Regulatory Commission months ago, seeking an increase in the power tariff. The aim was to collect Rs 4,100 crore through a regular increase in tariff over five years. The Regulatory Commission approved 60 per cent of the tariff hike and increased the charge.

State public sector establishments figure on top of the list of defaulters with arrears of Rs 1,319.78 crore. The dues from private establishments is Rs. 1,006.38 crore.

The KSEB’s usual argument is that the arrears could not be collected owing to stay orders by courts. However, records show that Rs 1,006.38 crore that is due from private organisations is not involved in any cases. Similarly, of the Rs. 313.59 crore of arrears payable by domestic consumers, Rs. 306 crore is not involved in cases.