Teen who went missing from Palakkad found dead in Thrissur

Thrissur: A 17-year-old boy, who went missing from Pezhungara in Palakkad, was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Thrissur. It is suspected that Anas, son of Mustafa, a resident of Pezhungara, fell to his death from a six-storey building.

The Class 12 student, who left the house to go to a shop, later went missing. When they could not find him after an initial search, the family complained to the Palakkad Town South Police.

Anas's body was found near the building in Thrissur while the police were investigating the complaint.

After he went missing, family members got information that Anas was found near Chavakkad. Though the police team searched Chavakkad and nearby places, they could not find him. They found that Anas' mobile phone was sold at Chavakkad.