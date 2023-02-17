Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Outraging modesty of women: Akash Thillankeri surrenders in court, gets bail

Onmanorama Staff
Published: February 17, 2023 07:32 PM IST
Akash Thillankeri.
Topic | Kannur

Akash Thillankeri, who was absconding after a case was filed against him for outraging the modesty of a woman, surrendered in Mattannur court on Friday.

Two of Akash's accomplices, Jijo Thillankeri and Jayaprakash Thillankeri, were arrested earlier. The court granted bail to all three.

The complaint was filed by Sreelakshmi, wife of Minister M B Rajesh's staff Anoop. Srilakshmi complained that Akash Thillankeri launched a smear campaign against her on Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

Another case has been registered by Mattannur police for threatening DYFI Mattanur block committee executive member C Vineesh through social media.

Amid the war of words, Akash claimed that party leaders had called for the hit. The case is being investigated by a special squad led by Muzukkunn CI Rajeesh.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.