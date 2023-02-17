Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Insulting womanhood: Akash Thillankeri's two accomplices arrested

Onmanorama Staff
Published: February 17, 2023 05:22 PM IST
kash Thillankeri's friends Jijo Thillankeri and Jayaprakash Thillankeri
Akash Thillankeri's friends Jijo Thillankeri and Jayaprakash Thillankeri were arrested on the complaint of insulting womanhood. Photo credit: Manoramaonline
Topic | Kannur

Kannur: Two accomplices of Akash Thillankeri, who went into hiding after blaming DYFI leaders for their involvement in the Shuhaib murder case, were arrested in Kannur on Friday. Police arrested Jijo Thillankeri and Jayaprakash Thillankeri on the complaint of insulting womanhood. A case has been registered against them on non-bailable charges.

The complaint was filed by Sreelakshmi, the wife of Minister M B Rajesh's staff Anoop. Srilakshmi complained that Akash Thillankeri launched a smear campaign against her on Facebook.

Another case has been registered by Mattanur police for threatening DYFI Mattanur block committee executive member C Vineesh through social media.

RELATED ARTICLES

Amid the war of words between the two factions, Akash claimed that party leaders had called for the hit. The case is being investigated by a special squad under the leadership of Muzukkunn CI Rajeesh.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.