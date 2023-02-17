Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Tribal man's death: Police find his shirt from MCH premises

Onmanorama Staff
Published: February 17, 2023 02:37 PM IST
Viswanathan was found hanging with bodily injuries on the Kozhikode Government Medical College premises. File Image
Topic | Kozhikode

Kozhikode: Police have found the shirt worn by Viswanathan, the Wayanad tribal man who died by suicide after he was allegedly beaten up by hospital staff.

The investigation team found the soiled shirt, reported Manorama News. They also found Rs 140 in the shirt pocket.

Viswanathan was found hanging with bodily injuries on the Kozhikode Government Medical College premises.

RELATED ARTICLES

Vishwanathan, who hails from Kalpetta in Wayanad, was accompanying his wife Bindu who was admitted to the Institute of Maternal and Child Health for her first delivery. After he was roughed up by some people after being accused of theft, Vishwanathan ran away from the hospital. His body was found near the old police quarters.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.