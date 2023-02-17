Tribal man's death: Police find his shirt from MCH premises

Kozhikode: Police have found the shirt worn by Viswanathan, the Wayanad tribal man who died by suicide after he was allegedly beaten up by hospital staff.

The investigation team found the soiled shirt, reported Manorama News. They also found Rs 140 in the shirt pocket.

Viswanathan was found hanging with bodily injuries on the Kozhikode Government Medical College premises.

Vishwanathan, who hails from Kalpetta in Wayanad, was accompanying his wife Bindu who was admitted to the Institute of Maternal and Child Health for her first delivery. After he was roughed up by some people after being accused of theft, Vishwanathan ran away from the hospital. His body was found near the old police quarters.