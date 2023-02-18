CPM workers attack Youth Congress leader returning from Kripesh-Sarath Lal's death anniversary event

Kasaragod: Suspected CPM workers assaulted a Youth Congress leader and ruptured his eardrum when he was returning from an event commemorating the fourth death anniversary of Youth Congress workers Kripesh and Sarath Lal P K at Kalliyot in Periya.



Martin George (31), the Kasaragod district Youth Congress secretary, is admitted to a hospital in Mangaluru with a blood clot on his head and a ruptured left ear.

CPM workers, including a panchayat member, have been named as accused in a case registered at Rajapuram police station.

Speaking to Onmanorama from the hospital bed, George said the doctors told him that he would need surgery to close the tear.

On Thursday, the Youth Congress organised a motorcycle rally from Periya to Kalliyot and a political meeting at Kalliyot to mark the death anniversary of Kripesh and Sarath Lal, who were hacked to death allegedly by CPM leaders and workers on February 17, 2019. Youth Congress state president Shafi Parambil was the main speaker.

The programme got over around 9.30 pm, and George and his friend Renjith Arinkallu left Kalliyot on their motorcycle.

When they reached Eramakulam junction -- 4km from Kalliyot -- in Kodom-Belur panchayat, someone from a group called out Martin George's name. "It was a well-lit place and I slowed down but did not stop," said George.

Soon an Alto waylaid the duo's motorcycle. "Four men came out of the car, took the key of the motorcycle, and asked if I was Martin. As soon as I said, yes, I was slapped on my face and hit on my head with a rod behind. It happened at the same time," said George.

He fell off his motorcycle. The group took away Renjith Arinkallu but did not assault him. More men join the gang.

"Among those who attacked me was Kunhikrishnan P, a CPM member of Kodom-Belur panchayat," alleged George.

He also named CPM workers Rahul and Sreejith in his complaint to Rajapuram police but did not know their second name.

George alleged Rahul slapped him and said 'you have become bold enough to raise slogans against the CPM in Kalliyot'.

"Kunhikrishnan slapped me and said that was not for me but for Pradeep (Kumar, the district president of Youth Congress)," he said.

When contacted, Kunhikrishnan (31) said he came to know of the skirmish. "But I was at home when it happened," he said.

To be sure, the CBI charge sheeted 24 CPM workers, including party leaders and members, for the double murder of Kripesh and Sarath Lal. The trial has begun in a special court in Ernakulam.