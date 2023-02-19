Ban on black at Chief Minister's programme at Kozhikode college

Kozhikode: At a time when Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's heightened security measures and intolerance to black flag protests are inviting widespread criticism, black clothes and masks were banned at the Government Arts and Science College at Meenchanda in Kozhikode where he took part in a programme on Sunday, reported Manorama News.



The college authorities banned students and staff from wearing anything in black, while the CM took part in the second Biodiversity Congress organised at the institution.

Earlier, cops took a handful of Kerala Students Union (KSU) members into custody as a precautionary measure.

CM's convoy travelled from Kozhikode Government Guest House to the college amid heavy security arrangements.

The CM will also be taking part in a private function on Sunday evening.