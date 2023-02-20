Expedite action against cops with goonda nexus, orders Home Dept

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Home Department has directed to take strict action after the proceedings against cops who have ties with goondas slackened. Five more Circle Inspectors, involved in criminal cases, are likely to be dismissed in two to three days, sources claimed.

A high-level meeting of the police to be held on Tuesday will discuss the action needed to be taken over cops who have links with goons. District police chiefs, Deputy Inspectors General of Police (DIGs), Inspectors General (IGs), Additional Directors General of Police (ADGPs) and all senior police officers with the charge of law and order and intelligence in the state will take part in the meeting to be held in Thiruvananthapuram. The main agenda of this meeting called every three months is police-goonda nexus.

Initially, a list of 59 cops were compiled for dismissal from service, and from that, a list of 10 was prepared. Still, the action was limited to just five. After the higher-ups at the police headquarters stepped in to cover up the list of the remaining cops, the Chief Minister directly intervened again.

Though the DGP gave strict directives, the police headquarters is yet to receive the complete list of police officers who are accused in criminal cases from the districts. The list from four districts are reportedly yet to be submitted.

Certain district police chiefs informed that though there are ties with goons, name and other details of the cops cannot be given in writing as there is no evidence. They also reiterated the need for more clarity over this. A final decision is likely to be taken over this issue in Tuesday’s meeting.

Directives have also been issued to bolster the district special branch, and to entrust the district special branch with the task of finding out information on issues that could affect the security of the state, instead of just informing about the usual strike events. The district special branch should also collect information on drug pedalling.