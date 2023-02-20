Haripad DYFI member rams bike into SFI activist, assaults her with helmet

A DYFI member allegedly rammed a bike into a young woman activist of SFI and assaulted her at Haripad in the Alappuzha district on Monday.

The accused, Ambadi Unni, allegedly rammed his bike into P Chinnu before attacking her head with a helmet and delivering body blows at the Narakathara Junction in Haripad.

Chinnu, who is the vice-chairperson of the Kerala University Union, is hospitalised and she is reportedly semi-conscious.

Meanwhile, the DYFI has expelled Unni from his post as a block member of the Haripad area.

Unni was facing disciplinary action based on a complaint filed by Chinnu and a few other women activists, reported Manorama News.

The DYFI had set up a three-member committee to probe the allegation of misbehaviour. The assault was an alleged backlash to the complaint.

Meanwhile, it is also alleged that Unni suspected Chinnu told about his alleged misdemeanours to the family of a woman he was hoping to marry.

SFI is the students' organistion of the CPM while DYFI is the party's youth wing.

