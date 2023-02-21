Class 9 student as carrier of drugs: Special team to investigate case

Kozhikode: A special investigation force will probe the case of a class 9 student here turning into a carrier of drugs. The girl had recently revealed that she was trapped by those whom she got acquainted with on Instagram. Narcotics Cell Assistant Commissioner Prakashan Padannayil will head the investigation team. Police had recently registered cases against 10 people based on her revelations.



The student said that she has been using drugs including MDMA since the seventh standard. She was allegedly involved with the drug gang for three years and used to deliver MDMA too. The people she had met over Instagram made her part of the pedalling, she alleged.

The girl has also informed the police that drug dealers passed on drugs near the school. She has also told them about an Instagram group of drug pushers which involves children as well.

The matter came to light after the girl's mother noticed cut marks inflicted by a blade on her hand. The mother, who grew suspicious, followed the girl while she was going to school. She noticed that the girl was talking to strangers.

Several times, the girl who left home by 6.30 pm returned only around 11.30 pm. As the girl was also not giving proper answers, the mother informed the school management about this.

The woman and social activists lodged complaints with the Childline and the Assistant Commissioner of Police at the Kozhikode City Medical College Police Station.

Late last year it was reported that a Class-8 girl student from Azhiyoor village in Vatakara taluk of Kozhikode district was forced to become a drug carrier by a narcotic gang. The police had then stated that there was no proof against the youth who was arrested for luring her into the racket.