SFI activist denies reports of assault by DYFI leader in Alappuzha

Alappuzha: SFI leader and Kerala University Union vice-chairperson Chinnu has denied reports that DYFI leader and CPM branch secretary Ambady Unni physically assaulted her at Haripad in Alappuzha the other day.

In a post on Facebook, Chinnu said what happened on Monday was only an accident and that the SFI, DYFI and CPM were being deliberately dragged through the mud.

Chinnu's FB post:

Dear friends,

The news circulating on social media and other media platforms regarding an accident I was in is entirely false.

People with vested interests have been trying deliberately to drag my institutions like the SFI, DYFI and CPM through the mud in connection with the incident.

Please know that the news being spread is without my knowledge or consent. I only have one thing to tell my friends, that I am home and perfectly healthy.

The incident

Ambady allegedly rammed a bike into Chinnu and attacked her with a helmet before delivering body blows at the Narakathara Junction in Haripad near Alappuzha on Monday evening.

Chinnu, a third-year degree student at the Nangyarkulangara TKMM College and an office bearer of the Kerala University Union, sought treatment at the Haripad Taluk Hospital.

However, the police did not register a case as no complaint was filed. As per reports, the case was settled due to pressure from CPM-DYFI leaders.

Meanwhile, the DYFI expelled Ambady from his post as a block member of the Haripad area.

It is also alleged that Ambady attacked Chinnu as he suspected she told about his misdemeanours to the family of a woman he was hoping to marry.

SFI is the students' organisation of the CPM while DYFI is the party's youth wing.