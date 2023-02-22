Oommen Chandy's health improving, say doctors

Bengaluru: Senior Congress leader and former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy's health, continues to improve, said doctors treating him.

Chandy is admitted to a private hospital here after being airlifted from Thiruvananthapuram last week.

"Currently his lung infection seems to have settled well. A robust onco-rehabilitative program including, onco nutrition, physiotherapy, speech and swallow therapy, is assisting him in his recovery. He is able to resume his day-to-day minimal activities independently and has completed one cycle of immunotherapy," HCG Cancer Hospital said in a statement.

"We are actively prepping him to receive the second round of immunotherapy which is planned in the first week of March based on his fitness," it said. "At this juncture, we are optimistic he will be one of those with a good response to immunotherapy. There are no current plans for change in course of his therapy," the statement said.

Chandy has not been keeping well since 2019. He was taken to Germany a few months ago after his throat-related ailment aggravated.

(With inputs from PTI)