After mid-air scare, Dammam-bound AI Express flight lands safely in TVM

Onmanorama Staff
Published: February 24, 2023 12:12 PM IST Updated: February 24, 2023 12:41 PM IST
Air India Express flight. File photo
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: A flight which took off from the Kozhikode International Airport to Dammam in Saudi Arabia made an emergency landing at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport on Friday.

The Air India Express flight (AX385) carrying 182 passengers landed at the Thiruvananthapuaram airport following a technical glitch.

The rear area of the flight had scraped the runway when it took off from the Karipur airport at 9.45 am. It is suspected that the hydraulic gear of the aircraft is damaged.

The aircraft sought permission to land in Thiruvananthapuram following this. The fuel from the aircraft was let out over Vizhinjam area to facilitate the landing.

