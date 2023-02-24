Bishop asks faithful to shun digital gadgets during Lent

Kochi: Mar George Madathikandathil, the bishop of Kothamangalam Diocese, has asked the faithful to shun mobiles phone and the internet during the annual Lent.

Lent falls 40-50 days before Easter during which Christians observe an austere life by avoiding entertainment and non-vegetarian food.

Mar Madathikandathil has now asked faithful to observe a "digital fast" by shunning the use of mobile phones and keeping themselves away from the internet and television programmes during the period.

In a recent message, he said it is appropriate for youngsters to observe a 'digital fasting' during Lent along with shunning non-veg food.

"It is good if youngsters and children of the community observe 'digital fasting' during the lent period. It is highly blissful to either shun the usage of mobile phones, internet and televisions completely or regulate its usage during this time," Madathikandathil said in a recent video message.

He also said changes should be brought to the practices of Lent in accordance with the time.