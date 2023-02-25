Kerala becomes first Indian state to fully robotize manhole cleaning

Thrissur: Kerala has become the first state in the country to fully robotize manhole cleaning.

A robotic scavenger named Bandicoot was launched by Minister for Water Resources, Roshy Augustine in Guruvayur on Friday. Bandicoot is developed by Technopark-based start-up, Genrobotics.

Minister Augustine said that the robotic technology will be extended throughout the state. "The services of Bandicoot will be utilised to clean all commissioned sewerage and drainage in Kerala," said the minister.

Genrobotics had recently bagged the 'Kerala Pride' award at the Huddle Global 2022 conclave organised by Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM).

The robotic Tron Unit, which is the major component of Bandicoot, enters the manhole and removes sewage using robotic hands that is similar to a man's limbs. Genrobotics has said that Bandicoot has waterproof, HD vision cameras and sensors that can detect harmful gases inside the manholes.

Bandicoot robots are currently deployed in few towns across 17 states in India and three Union Territories. In 2018, KWA started using Bandicoot to clean the manholes in Thiruvananthapuram. Later, it was introduced in Ernakulam also, said a press release.