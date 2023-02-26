Financial fraud allegations against P K Sasi: Enquiry Commission collects evidence from Area Committee

CPM Mannarkkad Area Committee has handed over the evidence and account documents on the financial fraud complaint against the KTDC Chairman and former MLA P K Sasi. CPM State secretariat member Puthalath Dineshan collected the evidence on the allegations from the complainants.

P K Sasi maintains that a few have given a fake complaint against him to settle personal grudges. The State leadership had received a complaint that Sasi had made extensive financial fraud in the administration of the Cooperative institution and in the party’s fundraising for organising a programme.

Though it was directed to discuss and resolve the issue at a regional level, the complainants approached the State leadership with more evidence for a second time.

Following this, State secretary M V Govindan appointed Puthalath Dineshan as the enquiry commission during the Palakkad District secretariate meeting. Within two weeks since Govindan’s statement that there is no enquiry against P K Sasi, Puthalath Dineshan reached Mannarkkad Area Committee Office.

Of the 21-member committee, 4 members handed over clear evidence against Sasi. The Commission has also recorded P K Sasi’s statement regarding the accounts. P K Sasi has sought one week to respond to the accounts given by the Area Committee.

In the Area Committee meeting, a section of leaders alleged that a few are trying to settle their personal vengeance against Sasi. District secretary E N Suresh Babu said that there is no point in making allegations and that it is natural to enquire and find out the truth when there is a complaint. The district secretary clarified that it is not the person, but the party that is important.

The enquiry commission would record the statements of more leaders and the report would be submitted to the State leadership within a month.