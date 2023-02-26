Malayalam director Manu James passes away; his debut film 'Nancy Rani' was set to release

Malayalam director Manu James (31) has passed away just days before the release of his debut film, 'Nancy Rani'.

He was under treatment for jaundice at a private hospial in Aluva.

His dream project, 'Nancy Rani' featuring Ahaana Krishna, Sunny Wayne, Aju Varghese, Arjun Ashokan, Lena and Lal was in the post-production stage.

In 2004, Manu entered movies as a child actor in 'I am curious'. Later he donned the assistant director's hat in Malayalam and Kannada and also in Bollywood.

Naina Manu James is his wife. Manu was the son of James Joseph and Cicily James of Kuravilangad. The funeral will be held Sunday afternoon at Kuravilangad.