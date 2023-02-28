Life Mission corruption charges create chaos, House suspended

For the second consecutive day Speaker A N Shamseer temporarily suspended the Assembly for want of decorum. On Tuesday, it was the ruling benches amassing in strength before the well of the House and shouting angry words at the Opposition that led to the Speaker's action.

It was Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan's adjournment motion that badly provoked the ruling side. He quoted from the Enforcement Directorate's remand report to highlight the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's role in the Wadakkanchery Life Mission corruption case.

He quoted from the remand report to say that the Chief Minister had held a meeting with the UAE Consul General, Swapna Suresh and M Sivasankar at the Cliff House on January 19, 2019.

Kuzhalnadan dared the Chief Minister to deny the meeting. The Chief Minister did so. Then, Kuzhalnadan wanted to know why the Chief Minister was not questioning the remand report in court. "How can an agency write such falsehoods about the Chief Minister? This has to be questioned in a court of law," Kuzhalnadan said.

The Chief Minister said he did not required the advice of Kuzhalnadan.

The Congress MLA then quoted Sivasankar's WhatsApp chats, as found in the remand report, to show that the Chief Minister was behind Swapna securing a plum position in Space Park under the IT Department.

He also wanted to know whether the Chief Minister had endorsed a letter that wanted Unitac picked as the contractor for the Wadakkanchery project.

The ruling party did not allow him to proceed and the Speaker walked out.

After 15 minutes, the Speaker returned to rule that a document placed in the court could not be quoted in the House.