Social security pension: Last date to submit income certificate today

Thiruvananthapuram: Around 10 lakh beneficiaries of the social security pension are yet to submit the income certificate even as the deadline set by the State Government for doing so ends today (Feb 28). Those who fail to submit the certificate by today will be removed from the list of beneficiaries and they will not get the pension from March.



Those who have received the pension till December 31, 2019 are required to submit the certificate. There were 40.91 lakh beneficiaries at the time. A scrutiny by the government has found that of these, only 30.71 persons have submitted the income certificate till now.

Although the pension will be restored as and when the beneficiaries submit the certificate, the arrears will not be given.

The State Government has made submission of income certificates mandatory for availing the pension as undeserving people too have managed to corner these benefits intended for the poor.

Several persons have been removed from the scheme in phases based on criteria such as the area of land in possession. Last year a total of 9,600 beneficiaries of the government handouts were found to own over two acres of land! An inquiry by the Finance Department had revealed some of the beneficiaries were even receiving rubber subsidies and other benefits.

The rule stipulates that the beneficiaries of the social security pension, other than those belonging to the Scheduled Caste category, should not hold over two acres of land in their own name or that of the family.

Considering the increasing financial burden of the State, the policy of the government for the past few years has been that pension should be given to only those who are most deserving.

The directive requiring submission of the income certificate at the local self-government from where the pension is drawn was issued in September last year. The certificates are issued by village officers. There was heavy rush at Akshaya centres and other facilities for months for submitting the certificate.

The five categories of social security pension are those for agriculture labour, senior citizens, differently abled, unmarried, and widows. The amount of pension per month is Rs 1,600. The beneficiaries should have an income below Rs 1 lakh per year.

The Kerala State Social Security Pension (KSSP) Limited was formed five years ago to implement the welfare fund distribution system.

The KSSP raises funds through borrowings without including the same in the budget. The State distanced itself from the KSSP after the Comptroller and Auditor General of India, heavily criticized such borrowing outside the purview of the state budget.