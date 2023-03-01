Malayalam
Kochi water pipe fixed; supply to homes resumes

Onmanorama Staff
Published: March 01, 2023 08:13 AM IST Updated: March 01, 2023 08:29 AM IST
Over 30 wards in Kochi Corporation was affected with the major pipe carrying water from Aluva to the city breaking on Tuesday. Representative image/pexels.com
Topic | Ernakulam

Kochi: The water pipe that broke in Palarivattam – Thammanam road here on Tuesday noon was fixed on early morning on Wednesday. The water supply to homes has resumed, reported Manorama News.

Over 30 wards in Kochi Municipal Corporation was affected with the major pipe carrying water from the Periyar River in Aluva to the city breaking on Tuesday.

District Collector Dr Renu Raj had visited the area and taken stock of the situation.

The area where the pipe broke witnessed a flash flood-like situation with gushing water inundating roads and shops along. Traffic at Palarivattom was also disrupted after portions of a road caved in the aftermath of the incident.

