Brahmapuram: Fire doused on day five, toxic fumes still rise; air quality remains a concern

The Air quality in and around Ernakulam city remains around the unhealthy bracket as Brahmapuram continues to spew toxic fumes five days after a massive fire broke at the waste dump yard.

Ernakulam District Collector Renu Raj said the fire has been put out, but toxic fumes keep rising from the garbage heaps.

"We had concerns over air quality in the last four days. Now, there is an improvement in the situation and values have come down compared to the previous days," the Collector said.

The Air Quality Index for PM2.5 (particulate matter) at Vytilla, the busiest junction in the city, was measured at 146, which is treated as a concern for members of sensitive groups. The AQI at Eloor was a moderate 92 on the day.

"At least 60,000 litres of water is being pumped per minute onto garbage heaps. There are 30 fire tenders stationed on the site and at least 125 firefighters are engaged," said Collector Renu Raj in a review of the situation at 6 pm on Monday.

Attempts to douse the fire at Brahmapuram waste dump yard near Kochi on Monday. Photo: PRD

The Navy and Air Force are also assisting with water dropping. The Navy carried out water-dropping exercises at 9 am and 3.30 pm while the Sulur unit of the Air Force used helicopters to douse the fire. The Navy and Air Force will continue their operations on Tuesday as well.

"Yesterday, the operations wrapped up at sunset, but it will continue into the night. As fumes are rising from the heaps, water is pumped in after 3-4 metres of garbage are removed using JCB," the Collector said.

School holiday on Tuesday

Students of government schools/aided/unaided/CBSE/ICSE until grade 7 in select local bodies in and around the city have been given a holiday on Tuesday as well.

The holiday will apply to schools, Anganwadis, kindergartens and daycare centres in the grama panchayats of Vadavucode-Puthencruz, Kizhakkambalam and Kunnathunadu and the municipalities of Thrikkakara, Trippunithura and Maradu, and the Cochin Municipal Corporation.

On Monday, the district collector's Facebook page was bombarded with complaints from the public for not declaring a holiday for high school and college students.

Health check for firefighters

A medical team from the Ernakulam General Hospital will set up a camp at Brahmapuram on Tuesday for the firefighters.

The district collector has said the situation was under control. "People with respiratory issues, the elderly and pregnant women have to be cautious," the collector said.