A car rammed into a crowd of students at Kallambalam in Thiruvananthapuram killing one. The deceased is identified as Sreshta M Vijay, a pg student of KTCT College of Arts & Science.

The accident happened at 4 pm on Wednesday. Ten students sustained injuries. The condition of one student is critical.

The car drove into the students who were standing at the bus stop. The accident happened while the car attempted to overtake a vehicle. The injured are admitted in a hospital.