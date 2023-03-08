Renu Raj transferred to Wayanad, Umesh N S to be new Ernakulam Collector

Kochi: Amid growing criticism of her handling of the Brahmapuram chaos, the Kerala Government on Wednesday issued a transfer order to District Collector Dr Renu Raj. She has been directed to take charge in Wayanad.

Meanwhile, Renu will be replaced by N S K Umesh, who is currently staff officer to the chief secretary.

The government also issued transfer orders to other IAS officers, thereby implementing a major reshuffle. The changes are listed below:

1. Mohammed Y Safirulla K IAS (KL 2010), Officer on Special Duty, Finance (Resources) Department will hold the full additional charge of Project Director, e-Health, in addition to the existing additional charge.

2. Haritha V Kumar IAS (KL 2013), District Collector, Thrissur is transferred and posted as District Collector, Alappuzha.

3. Geetha A IAS (KL 2014), District Collector, Wayanad is transferred and posted as District Collector, Kozhikode.

4. Dr Renu Raj IAS (KL 2015), District Collector, Ernakulam is transferred and posted as District Collector, Wayanad.

5. Umesh N S K IAS (KL 2015), Staff Officer to Chief Secretary is transferred and posted as District Collector, Ernakulam.

6. V R K Teja Mylavarapu IAS (KL 2015), District Collector, Alappuzha is transferred and posted as District Collector, Thrissur.

7. Snehil Kumar Singh IAS (KL 2016), Director, Kerala State IT Mission, is transferred and posted as Staff Officer to Chief Secretary. The officer stands relieved from all the existing additional charges.

8. Anu Kumari IAS (KL 2018), Mission Director, Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme will hold the full additional charge of Director, Kerala State IT Mission. The officer stands relieved from the additional charge of District Development Commissioner, Thiruvananthapuram.

9. Aswathy Srinivas IAS (KL 2020), Sub Collector, Thiruvananthapuram will hold the full additional charge of District Development Commissioner, Thiruvananthapuram.