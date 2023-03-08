Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Kerala to experience rough sea tomorrow, warning for fisherfolk

Onmanorama Staff
Published: March 08, 2023 10:29 PM IST
Representational image
Representational image.
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

A rough sea alert has been issued for Thursday along the shores of Kerala by the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS).

Fisherfolk and those living along the shores have been advised to exercise caution as swell waves reaching up to a metre are likely to make the sea rough till at least 11.30 pm on Thursday.

Swell waves are longer period waves that often travel thousands of kilometres. The crossing of swell waves could make the handling of boats difficult even without the presence of wind.

RELATED ARTICLES

The state government has urged fisherfolk to secure their boats to the harbours and to maintain sufficient distance between the anchored vessels to avoid damages.

The government has asked tourists to not venture into the sea.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.