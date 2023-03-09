Muslim League platinum jubilee meet in Chennai from today

Malappuram: The platinum jubilee meeting of the Muslim League began in Chennai on Thursday. The party’s national president Prof K M Kader Mohideen has inaugurated the meeting at Kalaivanar Arangam in Chennai at 10 am on Thursday.

Muslim League political affairs committee chairman Panakkad Sayyid Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal will inaugurate the concluding meet at the YMCA stadium at Kottivakkam on March 10.

National general secretary P K Kunhalikutty, national organising secretary E T Mohammad Basheer and vice president M P Abdussamad Samadani are taking part in the event. The leaders said that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin would be the chief guest of the event.

During the re-enactment of the League’s formation, representatives will take a pledge in all important Indian languages at Rajaji Hall, where the party was formed 75 years ago, at 9:30 am on Friday.

The office bearers said that a rally would also be organised at the YMCA stadium and a parade of the Green Guard consisting of volunteers in Tamil Nadu will be held on Friday evening.

Mass wedding

Seventeen pairs of brides and grooms will tie knot at a mass wedding that is being conducted as part of the Muslim League’s platinum jubilee celebrations on Thursday. Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal will inaugurate the function organised by the Tamil Nadu unit of the Kerala Muslim Cultural Centre (KMCC) at Ramzan Mahal, Royapuram at 10 am on Thursday. Tamil Nadu Chief Mufti Kazi Salahuddin Mohammad Ayub will officiate at the ceremony. The brides will be dressed up under the leadership of Fatima Musaraf, the national president of the Vanitha League.

Prof K M Khader Moideen, Sayyid Munavvar Ali Shihab Thangal, P K Kunhalikutty, E T Mohammed Basheer, P V Abdul Wahab, and Kani K Navas will take part. Mass weddings will be organised also in Coimbatore, Thiruchirappally, Tirunelveli, and Ramanathapuram.