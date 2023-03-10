Woman doctor dies after falling from 12th floor of apartment in Kozhikode

Kozhikode: A female doctor died after falling from a flat near the Government General Hospital (Beach Hospital) here late on Thursday. The deceased is Mahe-native Shada Rahman. According to sources, Shada came to attend a birthday celebration in the apartment. However, the cause of death is still unclear.

Speaking to Manorama News, T K Sathish, the flat's security guard, said that Shada fell from the 12th floor of the apartment. He also revealed that she succumbed by the time he rushed to the spot after hearing the sound of a fall.

Shada was taken to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital where she was declared dead. Investigation is underway, the police said.