Beer sales in Kerala soar as mercury rises

Thiruvananthapuram: Beer sales have soared in Kerala along with the mercury level, which is shooting up each day. According to official data, an additional 10,000 cases of beer are being sold in the state, compared to the daily average.

The sales figures indicate that warnings by health experts about beer consumption during summer causing dehydration have not be taken seriously by customers in Kerala. An official at Bevco (Kerala State Beverages Corporation), the sole liquor retailer in the state, said that more and more people are seeking relief from the severe heat by buying beer.

“Over the past one week, the average daily sales have increased by around 10,000 cases. On March 2, 6,000 extra cases were sold, compared to the daily average. On March 9, the figure even touched 12,000 cases,” he said.

The official said that a majority of the beer sales took place in bars.

Incidentally, whenever liquor sales reached record levels in the state earlier during festivals and public holidays, there were few customers for beer.

Considering the present situation, Yogesh Gupta, managing director of Bevco, directed officials to stock more beer considering the rising sales and anticipating further demand as the summer is expected to become more severe, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Jawan production

Meanwhile, Bevco has also decided to increase the daily production of its popular ‘Jawan’ brand of rum to 15,000 cases from April 15. Currently, the daily production is 7,000 cases. “Two additional lines have been installed for the purpose at Travancore Sugars and Chemicals Ltd at Thiruvalla, where Jawan is manufactured,” said Gupta.