Masks mandatory in Kochi, health survey to begin on March 14: Veena George

Onmanorama Staff
Published: March 11, 2023 09:08 PM IST
The minister also instructed pregnant women, children, senior citizens and persons with co-morbidities to be extra cautious.
Topic | Ernakulam

Kochi: On account of the smoke that engulfed Kochi due to the fire that broke out at the Brahmapuram waste disposal plant over a week ago, Health Minister Veena George on Saturday made it mandatory for the people of Kochi to wear masks before stepping out of their homes.

The minister also instructed pregnant women, children, senior citizens and persons with co-morbidities to be extra cautious.

The decision was taken in a ministerial meeting.

She further said camps will be set up in the district with the cooperation of the Indian Medical Association and hospitals.

"Urban gas clinics will be started. Measures will be taken to prevent epidemics," said the minister.

Meanwhile, the health survey will begin on March 14 (Tuesday). "Mobile units will be set up for the purpose," said the minister.

She also asked the public to not panic hearing worrying news and reiterated the situation is under control. 

