Anti-Terrorism Squad may be roped in to probe fake currency racket

Alappuzha: A well-established racket is likely behind the fake currency racket active in the southern parts of Kerala. The police have come to this conclusion and intend to rope in the Anti-Terrorism Squad as the fake notes seized from Edathua-based Agriculture Officer M Jishamol were found as good as the original.



The Anti-Terrorism Squad is a wing of the Kerala Police.

The notes have been sent for expert examination to the forensic lab in Thiruvananthapuram. The report is expected soon.

If it is proven the notes have been made in such a way that they can be found to be fake only in an expert examination, the opinion of the Reserve Bank of India would be sought as a next step.

After that, it would be decided whether to hand over the case to the ATS wing. The Director General of Police has to issue an order approving the recommendation of the Superintendent of Police on this.

Limitation of local police

When the case is handed over to the ATS wing, it can be checked whether these notes have any links with the fake currencies seized from other States in a similar manner. It would be also probed whether the fake currencies seized from Kayamkulam and Charumoodu areas in Alapuzha district recently also had the same source as that of the ones seized from Jishamol.

Fake currency notes of Rs 2,70,000 notes were seized from Kayamkulam in last October.

The local police have limitations in carrying out a detailed investigation in such matters. The case may be handed over to ATS considering these aspects.

At present, an eight-member team led by the Deputy Superintendent of Police is investigating the case.

Jishamol's interrogation stalled

Jishamol who was arrested with fake currency is currently under treatment at the Government Mental Health Centre at Peroorkada in Thiruvananthapuram. She has been shifted here considering her demand that she needed a follow-up treatment for depression.

Interrogation can be continued only after considering her health status. She had not given clear answers to the questions on the source of fake currency.

Jishamol’s phone is also being examined, Alappuzha South Circle Inspector S Arun said.

The police team has started interrogating those who are close to her. It is suspected a few others are also involved in the case.

A man who is believed to be Jisha’s friend is absconding soon after she was arrested. Jishamol had stated that he is a Kalari trainer and did not reveal any further details.

Further details can be gathered once he is nabbed, the police said.