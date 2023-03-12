Hand-chopping case: NIA announces Rs 10 lakh reward for tip-off on prime accused Savad

Kochi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh for information on Savad, the prime accused in the sensational 2010 hand-chopping case in which the then-professor of Newman College, Thodupuzha, was targeted over a controversial question set for an examination.

Savad (37) of Asamannoor village in Ernakulam district has been absconding ever since the incident, which happened on July 4, 2010. The right hand of Malayalam professor T J Joseph was chopped off by a few assailants as he was blamed for blasphemy.

The chargesheet named 54 persons as accused in the case. The trial of the majority of the accused has been completed. In the first phase, the court acquitted 18 accused in the case.

Earlier, NIA had announced a reward of Rs 4 lakh for anybody who was willing to divulge information on Savad.

The Central agency intensified its investigation after receiving a tip-off that Savad was spotted abroad.

One of the suspects arrested by Customs in the diplomatic baggage gold smuggling case had testified that he met Savad in Dubai.

The NIA has ensured that the details of informants will be kept confidential under all circumstances. Those with new intel on Savad should contact 0484-2349344 or 9497715294.

The incident

On July 4, 2010, a group of eight people in a Maruti Omni waylaid the professor near his home at Muvattupuzha.

According to Joseph's sister, Stella Joseph, around eight people armed with swords and knives came in a van and waylaid their vehicle.

They pulled out the lecturer after smashing the windscreen. They then chopped off his right hand and stabbed him in the left thigh. When they tried to stop the assault, she and her mother were attacked by the assailants who then detonated bombs and fled the scene.

According to police, the attack was carried out by an eight-member team consisting of Savad of Asamannoor, Pareeth of North Vazhakkulam, Shobin of Kothamangalam, Nazar of Aluva, Shajil of Muvattupuzha, Shamsuddin of Perumbavoor, Shanvas and Jamal.