Kochi man dies of respiratory disease; kin blame it on Brahmapuram smoke

Kochi: The relatives of a man, who died here on Sunday evening after suffering from respiratory disease, said the smoke from Brahmapuram waste yard fire caused his death, reported Manorama News.

Seventy-year-old Lawrence Joseph of Vazhakkala was reportedly suffering from respiratory issues since last November, but it worsened in the past week, according to his wife Lissy. His funeral will be held on Monday evening.

Lissy said, “The intense smell due to the smoke becomes worse around 8 pm and Lawrence used to find it difficult to breathe then. Though unwell since November, his condition worsened in the past week. He used to ask to switch off the fan.

The smoke causes discomfort even for those who have no breathing issues. I an imagine how it would have affected him.”

They said they visited a doctor on March 8, but were sent home advising rest.

MPs complain to Union Health Minister

Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden said that this can be considered the first death due to the smoke. “All UDF MPs met with Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and demanded an investigation into this man-made disaster,” the MP told the press on Monday.