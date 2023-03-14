Man arrested for acid attack on court employee in Taliparamba

Taliparamba: A woman employee of a court here in Kannur district came under acid attack at the busy News Corner Junction, near Market Road, in Taliparamba town on Monday. Two others were also injured as the acid spilled on them too. One man has been arrested over the heinous attack.

The injured woman is K Sahida (46), an employee of the First-Class Magistrate Court. She has been admitted to the AKG Hospital in Kannur with serious burns on the face and other parts of the body.

Sahida is a native of Naduvil but has been residing at Kuvoode locality.

The police have arrested Madathil Mampallil Ashkar, a native of Kuveri and a laboratory employee of the Sir Syed College, Taliparamba.

Police version

Ashkar, who was waiting near the Market Road, approached Sahida as she was returning from her workplace, spoke to her briefly, and sprinkled on her the acid that was brought in a bottle, the police said.

He then threw the bottle of acid at Sahida. Sahida, who fell down on the ground, screamed. Her hair and clothes got burned by the acid. She also suffered burns on the shoulders and hands.

Praveen Thomas, a native of Payyavur and an employee of the Municipal Court, who was walking just behind and a newspaper vendor in the city, Mangara Abdul Jabbar (48), also suffered burns. Both of them were also admitted to hospital.

The clothes of three persons who were nearby also got burned in the attack.

The local people caught hold of Ashkar immediately and handed him over to the police. Askhar’s clothes were also burnt from the acid that fell on him.

The police admitted Ashkar to the Government Medical College at Pariyaram as he too has burns.