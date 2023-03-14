Brahmapuram impact: Acid rain likely with early spells of summer shower

Kochi: The first spells of summer shower this year in and around Kochi would be laden with unsafe chemical materials as a result of the recent blaze at the Brahmapuram waste treatment plant on the periphery of this city. Such a phenomenon, widely known as acid rain, or acid deposition is inevitable in the aftermath of the unprecedented catastrophe brought about by inefficient waste management practices.

Acid rain denotes any form of precipitation with acidic components, such as sulfuric or nitric acid that fall to the ground from the atmosphere in wet or dry forms.

(Summer showers or pre-monsoon rainfall is colloquially termed mango showers.)

The possibility of the acidic substances in the summer rain adversely affecting humans, animals, and agriculture is high. The summer rain may also adversely impact the drinking water sources and the fish wealth in the water bodies in Ernakulam and surrounding districts.

Environmental scientists have cautioned that unless precautions are taken, there are possibilities of skin ailments such as rashes and itch skin being in humans and animals.

Why the threat is real

The Air Quality Index released by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) reveals that the quality of air in Kochi deteriorated from August 2022. The situation had turned worse from December. It deteriorated further with the fire that broke out in the garbage mounds in the sprawling civic dump yard on March 2. The last embers are likely to be put out by Tuesday, March 14, though the chances of fire erupting again is high.

The fire at the Brahmapuram waste treatment plant occurred when the Air Particulate Matter index was 300 (the limit approved by the United Nations is 50).

In addition to the chemical particulate matter, the quantity of PM-10 coarse particle pollution increased following the fire at Brahmapuram. At PM-10 the air will have high levels of sulphates, nitrates, chlorides, and carbon.

The data from the air chemical detectors of the CPCB indicate that the quantities of nitrogen dioxide (NO2) and sulphur dioxide (SO2) have also increased in the atmosphere. In view of this, environmental scientists have cautioned that there is a possibility of summer rain containing increased amounts of sulphuric acid and nitric acid.

The chemical pollution in the air had even spread to Alappuzha, Kottayam, and Thrissur districts in the recent days as firefighters tried to douse the fire even as noxious fumes spread far and wide making life difficult for people of Kochi.