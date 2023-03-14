Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Woman dies, six injured in collision involving three vehicles at Changanassery

Onmanorama Staff
Published: March 14, 2023 12:23 AM IST
The deceased, Jesty Rose Antony (40).
Topic | Kottayam

Changanassery: A woman died and six others were injured in a road accident involving three vehicles on the Vazhoor Road here on Monday.

The deceased is Jesty Rose Antony (40), who was working as a nurse in Kuwait. She was the wife of Jesin K John of Kalathiparambil, Thrikkodithanam.

Jesty and her family had reached Kerala on a vacation two weeks ago.

RELATED ARTICLES

The collision involved a car, an auto and a bike. Jesty and her family were travelling in the car.

Jesin and their children, Jovan Jesin John and Jona Rose Jesin were injured. The bike rider Jerin Reji of Perumbarayil, Kidangara, auto driver Rajesh V Nair of Madappally and a passenger, Anjali Suseelan of Madappally were also injured in the accident.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.