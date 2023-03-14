Malayalam
Three KSRTC drivers suspended for drunken driving

Onmanorama Staff
Published: March 14, 2023 08:11 PM IST
Three drivers of KSRTC (Kerala State Road Transport Corporation) buses have been suspended for drunken driving.

Action was also taken against two other staff, including one who arrived for work in an inebriated state. An Assistant Transport Officer who assaulted a colleague has also been suspended.

On February 13, a KSRTC driver was found guilty of drunken driving during a vehicle check done by the Tripunithura Hill Palace Police.

That opened the enquiry and has led to the suspension of three drivers - CR Joshy (Vaikom), Lijo C John (Thodupuzha) and V Rajesh Kumar (Mallappally).

