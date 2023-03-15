Brahmapuram: Centre offered help, Kerala did not respond, says Union Health Min

The Union Minister of Health, Mansukh Mandaviya, on Wednesday, made serious allegations against the Kerala government on the Brahmapuram issue.

Member of Parliament, Jebi Mather has said she met Mandaviya and was told that he had offered to send a team of doctors to Kochi considering the critical health situation at Brahmapuram, but the state government failed to respond to the offer.

The 12-day fire and resultant toxic smoke that rose from the Brahmapuram waste dump yard since March 2, had caught national attention.

Union Minister V Muraleedharan and other MPs from Kerala had informed the Union Health Minister that there are chances of serious health issues over the persistent smoke from Brahmapuram.

Following this, the Centre informed the state government that it was ready to send the health team, said Jebi Mather. She has alleged that the state government attempted to completely hide the Brahmapuram issue.

Kerala government on the other hand has decided to set up an Expert Group (EG), including technical experts, to conduct a comprehensive probe into the massive and sustained fire.

The EG probe would cover a wide range of issues from the causes that led to the fire and various operational issues to the history of waste management in Kochi and measures to prevent such disasters in future. This was announced by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan while making a statement under Rule 300 in the Assembly on Wednesday.