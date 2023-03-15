Kerala records 13 H3N2 cases, Health dept urges symptomatic people to seek medical aid

Thiruvananthapuram: The total number of H3N2 flu cases reported in Kerala has touched 13, informed the state Health Department.

These cases were primarily reported from Alappuzha, Palakkad and Ernakulam districts of the state.

Top public health expert and former Covid nodal officer for Kerala, Amar S. Fettle said, "This is just like any other respiratory illness and hence basic respiratory etiquettes need to be maintained and all should follow influenza protocols."

"Now that mask has become a habit, the use of a handkerchief is a must and anyone infected with this it's best to take proper food and rest. It's best to remain at home if one gets (infected with) it," he added.

The health department has confirmed that the condition of those who are infected with the virus is stable.

Health Minister Veena George has said that caution has to be exercised and "there is no need for any worry at all".

The health department has suggested that those having flu symptoms should get professional support and follow what is being advised.

The symptoms are a sudden onset of fever, cough (usually dry), headache, and muscle and joint pains.

At present, testing for H3N2 is presently available at the National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha. Meanwhile, facilities for testing are being beefed up at the Public Health Laboratory in Thiruvananthapuram.

